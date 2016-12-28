Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By Dorey Scheimer
Cox Media Group Washington News Bureau
WASHINGTON —
Hundreds of thousands of Americans led the Obama Administration to speak out on a range of issues by using "We the People," an online site that allowed Americans to petition for action from the federal government.
When more than 5,000 people signed a petition, the White House promised to respond.
In later years that threshold jumped to 100,000 signatures.
The Obama Administration responded to 227 petitions, according to analysis by the Pew Research Center of 4799 petitions from 2011 to July, 2016.
Pew researchers found one petition may have led to a bill that President Barack Obama signed into law in 2014 that allowed consumers to unlock cell phones to be used on various cellular networks.
A 2015 petition pushed President Obama to support state efforts to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ individuals.
Petitioners spoke out on health care to immigration to military issues.
Five stood out with the most support:
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}