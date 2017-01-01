Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
The lure of New York City's massive New Year's celebrations is irresistible to many – even, apparently, giant mammals.
Officers patrolling New York City's harbor on Saturday spotted a whale swimming in the East River in Manhattan. The police department's special operations division posted a pair of photos of the traveler Saturday morning on the division's Twitter page.
"Even the wildlife want to ring in #NYE2017 in #NYC," police wrote.
">December 31, 2016
#Harbor spotted another whale in the E. River this morning right next to Gracie Mansion. Even the wildlife want to ring in #NYE2017 in #NYCpic.twitter.com/oQNbnGBirm— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops)#Harbor spotted another whale in the E. River this morning right next to Gracie Mansion. Even the wildlife want to ring in #NYE2017 in #NYCpic.twitter.com/oQNbnGBirm— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) December 31, 2016
Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard told The Associated Press that they had yet to see the whale. It appeared to be a humpback whale, the same species spotted last month in the East River.
Police tweeted on Nov. 25 when a whale was spotted near Governor's Island.
">November 25, 2016
The #Harbor Unit's PO Ripple took this whale of a shot while patrolling the NY Harbor in the vicinity of Governor's Island #Humpback#Whalepic.twitter.com/5MAoiwvTuE— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops)#Harbor Unit's PO Ripple took this whale of a shot while patrolling the NY Harbor in the vicinity of Governor's Island #Humpback#Whalepic.twitter.com/5MAoiwvTuE— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) November 25, 2016
The
Coast Guard Petty Officer Frank Iannazzo-Simmons told the AP that authorities inform mariners of any whale sightings in busy waterways and "let the whale be the whale."
