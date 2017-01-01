Follow us on

Posted: 11:11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

Whale spotted spending New Year's Eve in New York City's East River

(New York City Police Department)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

The lure of New York City's massive New Year's celebrations is irresistible to many – even, apparently, giant mammals.

Officers patrolling New York City's harbor on Saturday spotted a whale swimming in the East River in Manhattan. The police department's special operations division posted a pair of photos of the traveler Saturday morning on the division's Twitter page.

"Even the wildlife want to ring in #NYE2017 in #NYC," police wrote.

">December 31, 2016

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard told The Associated Press that they had yet to see the whale. It appeared to be a humpback whale, the same species spotted last month in the East River.

Police tweeted on Nov. 25 when a whale was spotted near Governor's Island.

">November 25, 2016

Coast Guard Petty Officer Frank Iannazzo-Simmons told the AP that authorities inform mariners of any whale sightings in busy waterways and "let the whale be the whale."

 
 

