Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 | Posted: 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By Melissa Gotleib
As the world mourns actress Carrie Fisher, there’s no better time to take a look back on YouTube at footage from her “Star Wars” audition. In the video, you can see Fisher, then 19, as Princess Leia opposite Harrison Ford as Han Solo.
“The plans and specifications to a battle station with enough fire power to destroy an entire system,” Fisher said. “Our only hope in destroying it is to find its weakness, which we will determine from the data I stored in R2.”
Fisher died just days after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles.
“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement Tuesday. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
Fisher was 60 years old.
