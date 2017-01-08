WATCH: Mom wears Chewbacca mask while in labor

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:44 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 | Posted: 6:44 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
By Carlin Becker
There’s a new "Chewbacca mom" in town.
Katie Stricker Curtis took Candace Payne’s Chewbacca mom video to a whole new level when she wore her Chewbacca mask while in labor. The Detroit mom filmed herself while having contractions before giving birth to her son Jayden, and she definitely let out some Wookie calls.
Just because I'm about to be a mom doesn't mean I have to grow up!Posted by Katie Stricker Curtis on Monday, January 2, 2017
“Just because I’m about to be a mom doesn’t mean I have to grow up!” Curtis wrote when she posted her video on Facebook.
She added, "Never take life too seriously! Best Christmas gift ever!”
She then added the hashtags #havingababy #pregnancyhairgrowth.
So far, the video has gotten more than 70,000 views, but she still has a way to go to beat out Payne’s 164 million views.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}