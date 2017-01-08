WATCH: Mom wears Chewbacca mask while in labor

Chewbacca attends the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at Leicester Square on Dec. 16, 2015, in London.

By Carlin Becker

There’s a new "Chewbacca mom" in town.

Katie Stricker Curtis took Candace Payne’s Chewbacca mom video to a whole new level when she wore her Chewbacca mask while in labor. The Detroit mom filmed herself while having contractions before giving birth to her son Jayden, and she definitely let out some Wookie calls.

Just because I'm about to be a mom doesn't mean I have to grow up! Posted by Katie Stricker Curtis on Monday, January 2, 2017

“Just because I’m about to be a mom doesn’t mean I have to grow up!” Curtis wrote when she posted her video on Facebook.

She added, "Never take life too seriously! Best Christmas gift ever!”

She then added the hashtags #havingababy #pregnancyhairgrowth.

So far, the video has gotten more than 70,000 views, but she still has a way to go to beat out Payne’s 164 million views.