Watch: Man's adorable flash mob proposal goes off without a hitch

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 12:36 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By Ivy Brown
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A couple in Texas recently got engaged with the help of a flash mob.
Hannah Griffin was at a local Gold’s Gym when a group began dancing.
Suddenly, her boyfriend Daniel Kissoon emerged from the crowd, dancing to Bruno Mar’s song “Marry You.”
Daniel organized the proposal with the help of friends and coworkers.
The couple are both personal trainers at the gym, where they met. Hannah says she was “completely floored” by the surprise.
