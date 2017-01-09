Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:18 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 2:18 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Kailyn Thomas
WSBTV.com
BLACKSBURG, Va. —
Swimmers from Georgia Tech wouldn’t let a little snow stop them from doing what they do best.
The swim team’s meet Saturday at Virginia Tech was canceled due to snow, so the swimmers were stuck at their hotel.
Members of a relay team decided to go through with their event – but in the snow.
The video was shared on the Georgia Tech Facebook page.
What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in to their hotel and their meet at Virginia Tech was cancelled.
Georgia Tech Men's Snow 4X50 Relay
What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in to their hotel and their meet at Virginia Tech was cancelled.Posted by Georgia Tech on Saturday, January 7, 2017
