Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Updated: 1:35 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 1:35 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

WATCH: Donald Glover thanks Migos in Golden Globes speech

Related

View Larger
74th annual golden globes photo
Handout / Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, creator, executive producer and actor Donald Glover accepts the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for the series "Atlanta" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Photos: 74th annual Golden Globe Awards gallery
Photos: 74th annual Golden Globe Awards
Photos: 74th annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet arrivals gallery
Photos: 74th annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet arrivals
2017 Golden Globes: 'Moonlight' wins best picture, complete winner list
WATCH: Meryl Streep calls out Trump, asks for empathy during Golden Globes speech
Tracee Ellis Ross makes history at Golden Globes
'Hidden Fences:' People confuse 'Fences' and 'Hidden Figures' at Golden Globes

Hot Right Now

More

By Melissa Ruggieri

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —

Donald Glover likely did more than enhance the reputation of “Atlanta” – and Atlanta – at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards.

His acceptance speech during the first of two awards he earned for the critically acclaimed, cleverly written FX hit included a surprising shout-out to a metro Atlanta-reared rap trio.

>> PHOTOS: 74th annual Golden Globe Awards

>> PHOTOS: 74th annual Golden Globes Awards red carpet

“I’d like to thank the Migos — not for being on the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee,'" Glover said from the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The song is the first single from Migos’ upcoming album, “Culture,” and the Atlanta rappers used a thank-you tweet to Glover as an outlet to promote its release. The single is currently No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 – right behind Atlanta residents Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane with “Black Beatles.”

>> Watch the clip here

">January 9, 2017

But Glover’s love for Quavo, Takeoff and Offset extended beyond the cameras.

>> Read more trending stories

According to L.A. Times reporter Tre’vell Anderson, Glover said backstage of the rap duo, “I think they’re the Beatles of this generation. They don’t get a lot of respect outside of Atlanta.” 

Migos appear in the third episode – titled “Go for Broke” – of the maiden season of “Atlanta.”

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 