Updated: 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 | Posted: 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

WATCH: Cat attacks man excitedly opening Christmas present

Cat attack
Photo credit: Jessica Freeman / Facebook

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MACON, Ga. —

Just call it a Christmas cat-astrophe.

A viral Facebook video shows an extremely excited man opening up the purrfect Christmas gift – a PlayStation 4 – over the weekend in Macon, Georgia. But the man's furry friend (fiend?) was not impressed, reacting with a swift tackle and claw to his head.

"Y'all, this is what pure joy looks like," Facebook user Jessica Freeman wrote in the post that includes the video and several photos of the incident. "Also terror. Merry Christmas!"

As of Wednesday morning, the video had more than 88 million views, 166,000 likes and 250,000 shares.

Posted by Jessica Freeman on Saturday, December 24, 2016

Freeman said the man had to go to the doctor to get stitches after the attack.

"We love him and genuinely hope he feels better," she wrote. "It's just nice to be able to laugh with your best friends."

As for the cat, "he is a jerk," Freeman wrote.

