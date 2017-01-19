Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Updated: 6:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | Posted: 5:59 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

WATCH: 58-year-old toaster still kickin' after all this time

Toaster
Via Jude Forrest / YouTube

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

They don't make 'em like they used to.

A video making the rounds on social media doesn't feature cute cats or the other usual suspects; instead, the star is a decades-old kitchen appliance.

>> Read more trending stories

According to UPI, Michael Asher was impressed by his grandparents' 58-year-old toaster, a wedding gift that the couple still uses.

A video of the gadget has gone viral, with more than 28,000 views on YouTube

>> Click here to watch

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 