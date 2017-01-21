Washington Women's March crowd surpasses inauguration attendance

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
More than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday in an effort to send President Donald Trump a message that on Day One, “women's rights are human rights.”
In Washington, more than 500,000 people -- apparently more than the number who attended Trump’s inauguration -- marched throughout the streets, according to city officials.
Around the world, women brandished signs with slogans such as "Women won't back down" and "Less fear more love."
Trump claims the inauguration crowd was 1.5 million people and that it went to the Washington Monument, which is in the middle of the Mall. However, photos show the crowd stopping short of the memorial.
The National Park Service doesn't provide an official estimate. However, other events that filled more of the Mall have not drawn a crowd of that size.
In Chicago, an overflow crowd reached an estimated 250,000 causing organizers to cancel the march portion of their event.
In New York, well over 100,000 people including celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg marched past Trump's home at Trump Tower.
More than 100,000 also gathered on Boston Common, in Los Angeles and Seattle.
An estimated 60,000 people came out in Atlanta, including U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who drew the ire of Trump, when he called the then president-elect illegitimate.
There were more than 600 "sister marches" planned worldwide. Crowd estimates from police and organizers around the globe added up to well over a million.
Tens of thousands of protesters squeezed into London's Trafalgar Square.
In Paris, thousands rallied in the Eiffel Tower neighborhood. Protesters there held signs that read: "We have our eyes on you Mr. Trump" and "With our sisters in Washington."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
