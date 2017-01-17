Follow us on

Posted: 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Walmart adding 10,000 new jobs ahead of Trump inauguration

Walmart
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Walmart announced it's adding 10,000 new jobs in the U.S. ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Walmart is adding 10,000 new jobs this year in the U.S., the retail giant announced on Tuesday.

The move comes ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday. Trump has been a big proponent of keeping and increasing American jobs.

The new jobs will include hires at growing Walmart locations, in e-commerce services, and at new stores. The company also said it will create as many as 24,000 construction jobs as it opens new stores and remodels current locations.

“With a presence in thousands of communities and vast supplier network, we know we can play an important role in supporting and creating American jobs,” according to a statement from Dan Bartlett, Walmart’s executive vice president for corporate affairs.

Walmart employs some 1.5 million employees in the U.S. with an average wage of between $9 and $24.

 

 
 

