Vlogger cited by code enforcement for home business

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Meris Lutz
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
COBB COUNTY, Ga. —
A popular video blogger has been cited for violating county code by creating and uploading videos from the Cobb home he shares with his collaborators.
Justin Chandler, known by his handle KOSDFF, runs Team Kaliber, a professional Call of Duty team that recently relocated to Georgia from New York.
Chandler took umbrage at the county’s assertion that he was running a business out of the home in a video uploaded Tuesday.
You can click here to watch the 24 minute video. Warning there is profanity throughout the video.
“This extremely unique and rare scenario poses the question: [Does] filming and uploading YouTube videos from your home constitute the home as a business?” he said. “Does it matter how many views I have or how much income I make from it? Because to be honest, I do the same thing millions of other Americans do.”
Chandler, who did not respond immediately to a request for comment, accused a disgruntled neighbor of reporting him to the county.
Dana Johnson, Cobb’s head of Community Development, confirmed that a “notice of violation” was issued to the property owners on two counts: too many unrelated individuals living in a home (county code allows a maximum of two), and running a business out of a home without a business license.
“All businesses are required to obtain a business license for their activities in Cobb County, regardless if you are in a commercial area or a home based business,” Johnson wrote. “ ... There are specific rules for running a business out of your home, which differs from those in a commercial area, to ensure that the residential integrity of neighborhoods are not compromised.”
Johnson said the tenants of the home, presumably Chandler and his roommates, filed for a business license and a land use permit on Wednesday.
The question of online home businesses has come up before. Last month, the county issued a license for a two individuals who ran a craft business from home on the condition they have no employees, no signs, no pickups and no deliveries.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}