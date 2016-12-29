Follow us on

Posted: 9:16 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

Vigil held for boy killed in motorcycle accident

13 year old killed in dirt bike accident photo
via WSBTV.com
Jyquez Evans was killed when his dirt bike ran into a box truck.

By Carl Willis

WSBTV.com

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. —

Candles burn through the night Wednesday just steps from where 13-year-old Jyquez Evans was killed in a motorcycle accident.

Nearly 200 people came to site to remember the boy known as "Red", a comfort for his heartbroken mother.

"For him to be 13, you can tell that he was loved and he touched a lot of people," said his mother Shatara Churn.

Police said the Evans was riding a dirt bike Tuesday afternoon when he popped a wheelie through a red light and ran into a box truck.

Witnesses say while he lay critically injured, someone started up his damaged motorcycle and stole it from the scene.

Evans’ family, friends and neighbors came together to bring some light to this dark time.

"He was like my best friend,” said Evans’ cousin, Danny Labron.

A witness said he took pictures and chased the man who police said tampered with evidence.

The witness said that person rode away down Moreland Avenue and then sped away down Confederate Avenue.

The teen's mother does not believe the crash was just a freak accident.

"My baby was chased on that bike and it was taken from him, and I’m going to go over and beyond whoever to make sure that that perpetrator is caught,” Churn said. “A filthy animal."


 
 

