Vermont CEO paying employees to go to Women’s March

Posted: 1:06 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The co-owner of a Vermont-based company offered her employees two nights in a hotel and airfare up to $250 to walk with her in a protest Saturday in Washington, D.C., The Huffington Post reported.
Donna Carpenter, the CEO and co-owner of Burton Snowboards, told Cosmopolitan that she plans to be at this weekend’s Women’s March, which is a protest dedicated to opposing the upcoming presidency of Donald Trump, the organization said. Trump will be inaugurated Friday at noon; a rally will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday near the U.S. Capitol, with a march to follow at 1:15 p.m., according to the Women’s March website.
"I knew there would be a lot of Burton women who were making the effort to get down to Washington. They’re that type of people,"Carpenter told Cosmopolitan. "It’s a long way from Burlington to Washington, D.C. For me, it’s all about numbers. What they need are numbers to make a point."
Carpenter said 25 Burton employees will accompany her to "make an adventure" out of the experience.
Carpenter said that she and her husband had marched in protest in New York after the election.
"It makes you feel better, to realize that you do live in a country that cares about women’s rights and status,” she told Cosmopolitan. “That people understand the connection between a strong economy and women’s ability to contribute to that economy."
Support the Women's March on Washington today. We'll see you 1.21 in D.C. https://t.co/eNUNMAL4jipic.twitter.com/7HvxJnbXcH— Women's March (@womensmarch)https://t.co/eNUNMAL4jipic.twitter.com/7HvxJnbXcH— Women's March (@womensmarch) January 2, 2017
Support the Women's March on Washington today. We'll see you 1.21 in D.C.
