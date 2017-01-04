Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Updated: 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

US Virgin Islands to give $300 in vouchers to travelers this year

St. Thomas
St. Thomas, USVI (Flickr)

Related

View Larger
St. Thomas photo
Portion of St. Thomas, USVI (Flickr/Breezy Baldwin)

More News Headlines

More

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A deal being offered by the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism is offering travelers $300 in vouchers to visit the group of islands in 2017.

>> Read more trending stories 

The discounts can be applied to "spending credits for historical (and) cultural tours and activities" at more than 25 participating hotels, according to the tourism department. According to Thrillist, that includes activities that feature "eco-tours, museums, food tours and kayaking adventures."

The islands, which have an average temperature of about 80 degrees year-round, are offering the deal this year as a way to celebrate the islands being sold by Denmark to the U.S. 100 years ago.

Travelers must spend at least three consecutive nights on St. John, St. Croix and/or St. Thomas to earn the travel credit. They must book the Caribbean stay on the official website by Oct. 1 and can book dates through Dec. 31. 

Those who visit the tropical location in March, the month in which Denmark sold the islands, will also receive a "commemorative centennial souvenir."

See a list of participating hotels here.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 