Travelers were stuck in long lines at airports across the country because of a nationwide system shutdown at U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Sources confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that CBP was having issues with its computer system and was manually processing passengers.

"All airports are back on line after a temporary outage of #CBP’s processing systems," customs officials tweeted. "No indication the disruption was malicious in nature."

The system processing international passengers arriving at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport went down just after 6 p.m. and was down for about an hour.

Travelers became very frustrated Monday afternoon as lines began to grow. Some travelers said it took them several hours to get through.

CBP officials said the Atlanta airport appeared to be hit the hardest because it was a peak time.

People tweeted photos and videos of the lines and people sitting on their suitcases as they waited.

@iah IAH Customs and Border Control ground to a halt due to computer issues. pic.twitter.com/s4ezzFAv1c — The Grackel (@SamMaguireBoyle) @iah IAH Customs and Border Control ground to a halt due to computer issues. pic.twitter.com/s4ezzFAv1c— The Grackel (@SamMaguireBoyle) January 2, 2017

