Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Former President George H.W. Bush recovering in ICU, wife Barbara also hospitalized in TX

    Posted: 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

    Trump’s tweeting a ‘bad thing,’ according to majority of Americans in new poll

    Donald Trump
    Drew Angerer/Getty Images
    A new NBC/WSJ poll finds a majority of Americans don't like President-elect DOnald Trump's Twitter habit.

    Related

    President-elect Donald Trump headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More
    Photos: DC prepares for inauguration gallery
    Photos: DC prepares for inauguration

    By Shelby Lin Erdman

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    From Twitter rants to business-boosting tweets, President-elect Donald Trump has used the social media platform to attack his critics, announce foreign policy plans, respond to what he calls “the dishonest media,” and much more.

    Americans have a message for him: Stop Tweeting.

    >> Read more trending stories  

    A majority of Americans, including many Republicans, disapprove of Trump’s use of Twitter, according to a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll.

    ">January 18, 2017

    The survey found 69 percent of those polled agreed Trump’s twitter use is a “bad thing,” because “in an instant, messages can have unintended major implications without careful review.”

    Democrats weren’t the only ones criticizing Trump’s use of Twitter, although 89 percent of Democrats said they disliked his use of tweets, the poll found. However, 47 percent of Republicans thought it was a “bad thing,” while 46 percent thought it was “good.”

    ">January 17, 2017

    The poll also found two-thirds of independents disagreed with Trump’s Twitter habit.   

    ">January 18, 2017

     
     

    STAY CONNECTED

    Trending News

    PROGRAM LINEUP

    The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

    Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

     
     