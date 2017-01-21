Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:12 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 | Posted: 8:12 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Sunday to respond to Saturday's women's marches, which drew more than 1 million protesters around the world.
>> 10 sassy signs from women's marches around the world
"Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election!" Trump tweeted. "Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly."
Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.
">January 22, 2017
January 22, 2017
Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
Then just an hour-and-a-half later, Trump sent another tweet clearly softening his tone toward the protesters. He tweeted "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views."
">January 22, 2017
Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)January 22, 2017
Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
Trump's tweets came after White House officials slammed the media and pop star Madonna in comments over the protests.
"It's a shame that the March for Life, which estimates the same number of marchers in DC (650,000 in 2013) and will be happening next Friday, will not get anywhere near the same amount of coverage that this march got – and those pro-life members were NOT welcome at the Women's March," Trump administrationn officials said, according to NBC News. The organizers noted that their platform is pro-choice and they revoked partnership status' (sic) from pro-life groups."
>> PHOTOS: Women march around the world
Trump officials went on to criticize Madonna for saying she has thought about "blowing up the White House" but did not address what she said immediately afterward: "But I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair."
>> Celebrities show solidarity with Women's March
"Comments like these are absolutely unacceptable and had they been said about President Obama, the mainstream media would be in an uproar," White House officials said.
Officials also said the "administration welcomes a robust discussion regarding the critical issues facing America's women and families."
">January 22, 2017
JUST IN: The White House releases statement on #WomensMarch#WomensMarchOnWashingtonpic.twitter.com/DYO5EzC9Pt— Angie (@OhMyGOFF)#WomensMarch#WomensMarchOnWashingtonpic.twitter.com/DYO5EzC9Pt— Angie (@OhMyGOFF) January 22, 2017
JUST IN: The White House releases statement on
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}