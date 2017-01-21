Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Sunday to respond to Saturday's women's marches, which drew more than 1 million protesters around the world.

>> 10 sassy signs from women's marches around the world

"Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election!" Trump tweeted. "Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly."

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017 ">January 22, 2017



Then just an hour-and-a-half later, Trump sent another tweet clearly softening his tone toward the protesters. He tweeted "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views."

">January 22, 2017

Trump's tweets came after White House officials slammed the media and pop star Madonna in comments over the protests.

"It's a shame that the March for Life, which estimates the same number of marchers in DC (650,000 in 2013) and will be happening next Friday, will not get anywhere near the same amount of coverage that this march got – and those pro-life members were NOT welcome at the Women's March," Trump administrationn officials said, according to NBC News. The organizers noted that their platform is pro-choice and they revoked partnership status' (sic) from pro-life groups."

>> PHOTOS: Women march around the world

Trump officials went on to criticize Madonna for saying she has thought about "blowing up the White House" but did not address what she said immediately afterward: "But I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair."

>> Celebrities show solidarity with Women's March

"Comments like these are absolutely unacceptable and had they been said about President Obama, the mainstream media would be in an uproar," White House officials said.

>> Read more trending stories



Officials also said the "administration welcomes a robust discussion regarding the critical issues facing America's women and families."

Read more here.

">January 22, 2017