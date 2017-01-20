Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) '

By Greg Bluestein and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Donald Trump’s administration pledged to end the nation’s “dangerous anti-police atmosphere” and significantly boost the ranks of law enforcement in one of his the White House’s first policy statements after his Friday inauguration.

Pushing back against the Black Lives Matter movement that protested the police killings of unarmed black men, the Trump administration said it would reduce violent crime in Chicago and other major cities.

“Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter,” the policy reads. “Our job is to make life more comfortable for parents who want their kids to be able to walk the streets safely. Or the senior citizen waiting for a bus. Or the young child walking home from school.”

The White House said supporting law enforcement also means building a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico and deporting people who are in the country illegally and have violent criminal records.