The Trump tweets aren’t going to calm down once he takes office

By Rare.us

During the vice presidential debate, Tim Kaine declared that “Donald Trump can’t start a Twitter war with Miss Universe without shooting himself in the foot,” but long before that comment, Trump was using Twitter to rally his followers. In 2012, during the Romney-Obama election, he tweeted, “We should march on Washington and stop this travesty. Our nation is totally divided!”

>> Read more trending stories

More recently he’s engaged in a number of Twitter tactics, including retweeting a 16-year-old's tweet, that have people scratching their heads and Saturday Night Live writers scribbling away gleefully. Some claim Trump uses Twitter to distract people from issues that he’d rather didn’t get much attention. For example, his “Hamilton” tweets claimed center stage and the media seemed to forget that he had just settled a $25 million lawsuit filed by former Trump University students. During the final days of the election, there were rumors that his aides took his Twitter account away from him, and he even told “60 Minutes” that he might not use Twitter at all.

With less than a month until he is sworn in to the highest office in the land, it’s becoming increasingly evident that President Trump will tweet just as nominee Trump and citizen Trump did. He almost surely does not write his own Facebook posts, but the tweets from @realDonaldTrump indubitably emanate from the tiny thumbs of the president-elect.

Kellyanne Conway has defended her boss to almost every talk show host in the country. She told Chris Cuomo, “Who is to say that he can’t do that, make a comment, spend five minutes on a tweet and making a comment and still be president-elect?”

According to Politico, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer has said that Trump will continue to use Twitter once he’s sworn in, that it will be a “really exciting part of the job” and that the micro-blogging platform “allows him to add an element of a conversation.”

Spicer himself is not an obscure pick. He was the communications director for the Republican National Committee before joining Trump’s cabinet. He has announced that the press room in the White House will likely undergo changes. Alternative media outlets such as Breitbart News Network and The Blaze may take seats once occupied by the old guard. But with a president who tweets about everything from Robert Pattinson and Rosie O’Donnell to Israel, who needs a press corps?