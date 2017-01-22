Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:56 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

Trump talked to husband of slain Orlando police lieutenant

debra clayton
Lt. Debra Clayton had only been married one year before she was shot and killed outside a Walmart in Pine Hills. (Photo: WFTV)

Related

Fallen Florida officer's cruiser vandalized, police say
Helicopter video shows take down of accused Orlando cop killer
Suspected police killer Markeith Loyd launches profanity-laced rant in first court appearance

More News Headlines

More

By WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. —

President Donald Trump reached out Wednesday to the husband of slain Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

Clayton was fatally shot outside a Walmart store in Orlando last week.

Bondi described the phone conversation between Trump and Seth Clayton as "a brief, very touching, private conversation between two husbands."

>> Read more trending stories

The accused gunman in Clayton’s death, Markeith Loyd, was arrested Tuesday night after a massive manhunt.

Clayton was shot after she approached Loyd, who was being sought at the time in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Loyd faced a judge Thursday in Orange County, where he went on a profanity-laced rant.


 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 