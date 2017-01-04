Town formerly known as Bikinis, Texas, listed for sale

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:26 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Gary Dinges and Austin American-Statesman
BANKERSMITH, Texas —
A former Texas ghost town that was transformed, albeit briefly, into a controversial tourist destination by an Austin-based “breastaurant” chain has been listed for sale.
Bankersmith, which was renamed Bikinis, Texas, for three years after being acquired by Bikinis Sports Bar and Grill owner ATX Brands, can be yours for $1.5 million, according to a real estate listing that went live this week.
ATX Brands dumped the Bikinis, Texas, branding in 2015, reverting to the town’s original name. The property has since been used as a venue for private events such as weddings and corporate parties.
The 1.56-acre site at 7905 Old San Antonio Road in the Fredericksburg area has been cleaned up and a number of improvements were made after ATX Brands took over ownership in 2012. Doug Guller, the company’s founder, said he found the town for sale on Craigslist.
This time around, Guller has enlisted the SkylesBayne commercial real estate firm to market the property.
“We decided to put the town up for sale because Fredericksburg real estate is in high demand and we’d love to see it realize its potential,” Guller told the American-Statesman.
Amenities include a 5,500-square-foot dance hall, a 2,464-square-foot saloon and a bus that at one time was set to be converted into a bar.
The entire property can accommodate about 3,000 people, ATX Brands has previously said.
Furniture and fixtures, as well as the town’s website and trademark, go along with the rest of the property, according to the listing.
SkylesBayne’s proposed uses for the site include a distillery, brewery, winery, dance hall, saloon, restaurant, tasting room, lodging, event venue, motorcycle bar or museum.
ATX Brands’ ownership of the town was rocky pretty much from the start. Many nearby residents were angered when they learned of the company’s plans. The news made for titillating headlines in Central Texas and around the world.
A grand opening event featuring “Baywatch” actress Carmen Electra drew a capacity crowd, but also attracted upset neighbors who photographed the license plates of attendees from the side of the road.
Changing the name back to Bankersmith was intended to help mend fences, Guller said in 2015.
In addition to Bankersmith and Bikinis Sports Bar and Grill, Guller’s company, ATX Brands, also owns several Austin bars and restaurants, such as Scoot Inn, the Parish, Pelon’s Tex-Mex, 508 Tequila Bar and Chicago House. The company also has Texas franchise rights for the Gino’s East pizzeria chain.
