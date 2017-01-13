Tom Brady posts Patriots hype video on Facebook

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 12: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is pictured during Patriots practice at the Gillette Stadium practice field in Foxborough, MA on Jan. 12, 2017. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

By Fox25Boston.com

With the Patriots' first playoff game set for Saturday night, fans and players alike are getting ready for what they hope is a Super Bowl-winning end to their season.

The Patriots are favorites to beat the Houston Texans by more than 15 points.

Tom Brady posted a hype video to his Facebook page Friday simply called "Be the water." Check it out below.