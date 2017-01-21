Women's March in Washington: Live updates

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:23 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 | Posted: 1:23 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON, D.C. —
A day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation’s 45th president, thousands of people are descending upon Washington, D.C., to participate in Saturday’s Women’s March.
The march — which kicked off with a rally at 10 a.m. featuring speakers and musical acts — is based on a mission that the rhetoric of the 2016 election cycle "insulted, demonized, and threatened": Americans, leaving communities “hurting and scared.”
Photos: Women march around the world
March in Seattle: Latest updates
The Washington, D.C., Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency estimates as many as 400,000 people could attend the march, though organizers believe the number of attendees is even higher.
Organizers have tagged the march as a nonpartisan opportunity for people to "stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families — recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country."
Police: Up to 50,000 march in Austin
Thousands gather in downtown Atlanta
Critics contend that the march is a protest against Trump’s presidency, ABC News reported. Several groups, which opposed Trump’s candidacy, have joined the Women’s March as partners, including the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International, Emily’s List, Planned Parenthood, GLAAD and the Muslim Women’s Alliance all signed on as the event grew in size.
Organizers said one of the goals of the march is to tell the new administration that on Day One, “women's rights are human rights.”
Prior to the march, a three-hour rally will be held on the National Mall with musical headliners Janelle Monae, Questlove, and Grimes, along with celebrity speakers that include America Ferrera, Angela Davis, Gloria Steinem, Ashley Judd, Melissa Harris-Perry, and Michael Moore. Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards is one of the keynote speakers.
Rallies also are being held worldwide. According to Buzzfeed, thousands of marchers gathered Saturday morning in Sydney, Australia. Marchers in Australia carried signs that contained slogans like "Feminism is my Trump card," and "Women of the world unite."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}