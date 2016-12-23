Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:49 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. —
A Tennessee couple had an emotional reunion Wednesday with the firefighters who rescued them during the fires in Gatlinburg.
Jennifer and Tiki Dixon, of Knoxville, were attempting to flee the area when a fallen tree in the road blocked their path, WATE reported. But four Sevierville firefighters showed up with chainsaws and cleared the way for the couple.
“One of the guys saw them, and we started clearing the tree out,” fireman Steve Whaley told WATE.
The Dixons have wanted to thank the firemen personally, and on Wednesday, they got their chance. They embraced the firefighters and handed out “thank you” cards.
“It’s an awesome thing to be able to say thank you and just let them know we appreciate them,” Tiki Dixon told WATE.
The firefighters had big smiles, too, and gave the Dixons a patch that the men wear on their uniforms.
“Seeing them face to face and being able to put a face to an incident was very nice. It was very neat to see,” firefighter Tom Lucas told WATE.
The firefighters and the Dixons also took a group photo.
“I have a newfound respect for firemen,” Jennifer Dixon told WATE. “This is a blessing.”
