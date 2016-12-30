Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:54 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
By Jason Stoogenke
WSOCTV.com
CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
David Hogg, 15, said he has 15 cousins, so he took a job with Little Dreamer Productions in north Charlotte to be able to buy them Christmas presents.
"I wanted to buy all my cousins Christmas presents," he said. "I have a lot of cousins, so it would have been nice to buy them gifts."
Hogg said he worked two events, one dressed as an elf making balloon animals.
"I probably made close to 200 balloon animals," he said.
He said he earned $275, but has not been paid.
He said it's been almost three weeks and that he feels "betrayed."
He said the business gave him a check, but that he "went to his bank to cash it out, but he didn't have sufficient funds."
Andre Bryant said he used to work for Little Dreamer and that multiple people have been contacting him, saying they haven't been paid.
"About 15 people in the past two weeks," he said.
Bryant and another former employee, John Merry, said they're going to donate $275 to Hogg.
"He's 15. You know, that's like his first job and that's the taste in his mouth he gets," Merry said. Hogg's mother filed a police report Thursday.
"My son did a great job, was on-time, did everything he was asked to do. I got good feedback," she said. "His one word he described is betrayed and he shouldn't be feeling betrayed at 15 with his first job."
She also posted a message on Facebook, saying, "Warning - do not let your teenagers work for this company!!!"
When WSOCTV.com went to Little Dreamer's office Thursday afternoon, no one was there.
The phone number was disconnected and the company posted a message on its Facebook page:
"[We] are closing our doors for a few weeks due to personal health issues. We have every intention of paying all of the vendors we owe money, and are looking to a better 2017."
Little Dreamer has had a good reputation.
According to state records, it's been around more than a decade. And it has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}