A teenager wanted to make a good first impression on his baby niece and ended up impressing thousands of people on social media.

Grant Kessler, 18, of Pickerington, Ohio, dressed up in a full suit to meet his new baby niece, Carter, at the hospital. When his sister, Iris Kessler, asked why he was dressing up, he responded by saying, "First impressions matter."

Iris snapped a photo of her brother and published it on Twitter, where it quickly got the attention of hundreds of thousands of people.

"My sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because 'first impressions matter,'" she wrote.

Iris said the action was "totally classic" of her brother.

"He's always the type to show up to things dressed up, or bring a cake for no reason," she told Buzzfeed.

Karen Kessler, Iris' and Grant's mother, told Buzzfeed that the teen was "extraordinarily excited, proud and protective regarding the birth of his first niece. His dressing up was both a show of respect and a way to honor her arrival."

"When Carter's older, I wanted her to look back and look at those pictures of the day she was born and see the respect and the attention she was getting that day. I think me wearing the suit was a small part of that," Grant told WCMH.