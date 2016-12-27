Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old WWII vet for Christmas

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW MADRID, Missouri —
Singer Taylor Swift gave her oldest fan a big Christmas surprise Monday night.
Swift surprised 96-year-old World War II veteran Cyrus Porter and 60 of his relatives at his Missouri home, playing a one-hour private show that included a performance of “Shake It Off” and other hits, Fox News reported.
Porter told Ozarks First that Swift's music helps him to connect with his nearly two dozen grandchildren. He said he has seen her perform in concert two times, in Memphis and St. Louis.
"I just enjoyed going to see 'em and her," he told the news outlet. "I would as soon go see her right now as anybody!”
“He was excited (at the concerts),” family member Lynette Fowler told Ozarks First. “He was, like, dancing to the beat … what he thought was the beat of the music and having a great time with it.”
“I’m getting old,” Porter told Ozark First. “I’m just enjoying everything.”
A farm laborer growing up in New Madrid, Porter enlisted in the U.S. Army on June 27, 1942, in Jefferson Barracks, a suburb of St. Louis.
Porter's grandchildren shared pictures of Swift's visit on social media. One called it a "Christmas miracle."
okay this is the last thing i'm posting. @taylorswift13 I still can't believe it!! pic.twitter.com/G5pfUpYaH6— Landon (@Landon_Poore) December 26, 2016
Amazing experience pic.twitter.com/maXUPZSguD— robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016
@taylorswift13 puts the finishing touches on her Christmas visit to the Bootheel. pic.twitter.com/5nkZVejPw2— Chris Porter (@chipmofodawg) December 26, 2016
