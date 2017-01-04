By Kelcie Willis

A small-town convenience store is being criticized for signs that some are calling racist and offensive.

KOB reported that Mayhill Convenience Store in Mayhill, New Mexico, has been criticized on Facebook and called offensive and racist. The store owner, who could not be reached for comment, makes the signs.

A Facebook page that contains the name of the store but does not appear to be run by the business contains numerous reviews slamming the store.

Multiple signs in the store window target President Obama.

"Obama and other Muslims not welcome here," one sign says.

"Kill Obama," reads another.

Other signs target San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has notably protested police brutality in the United States by sitting, then kneeling, during the national anthem before NFL games.

"Colin Kaeper-(slur) you overpaid half breed take your millions and go back to Africa," one sign says.

“It's been here a long time,” Marlon McWilliams, who used to work at the store, told KOB. "If you go in there and you offend him, you can't go in there no more. He turns lots of people away."

KOB reported that the store is for sale for $359,000.

"Even people like me -- people who are just patriotic -- don't want to be around that kind of stupidity," Matt Vann, who passes through the town on motorcycle rides, told CNN. "I think it's about, you respect the (presidential) office and you respect the history and you respect the country. To me, it's overboard."

The Huffington Post reported that on Dec. 31, the Council on American-Islamic Relations National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper issued a statement about some of the signs in the store:

“While everyone has the First Amendment right to free speech – even offensive speech – we urge the store’s owner to remove the sign in the interest of common decency and of our nation’s unity at a time of increasing divisions."