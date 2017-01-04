Stop cleaning your ears, doctors say

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By WPXI.com
Doctors are updating guidelines on earwax and are urging people to stop cleaning their ears.
Experts from the American Academy of Otolaryngology said cleaning ears too frequently can cause major problems.
"There is an inclination for people to want to clean their ears because they believe earwax is an indication of uncleanliness," said Dr. Seth Schwartz, chair of the guideline update group. "This misinformation leads to unsafe ear health habits."
Doctors say earwax is a normal substance that the body produces to clean, protect and keep ears healthy. Excessive attempts to clean the ears could push the earwax down and lead to more buildup.
"It's quite easy to abrade or scratch the skin in the ear canal, which can lead to a pretty nasty infection," Schwartz said. "There's also a risk that you can actually rupture or penetrate the eardrum, which can lead to really terrible problems as far as hearing and balance issues."
While it is possible that earwax can build up and cause slight hearing loss or dizziness, it is best to see a doctor in those cases.
Doctors also said that using ear candles to clear out waxy buildup might not work and could cause severe burns and injury to the ear.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}