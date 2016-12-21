Stolen ice house returned after Facebook plea

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:59 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. —
A Minnesota family can fish comfortably once again thanks to the power of Facebook.
An ice house, a shed that is wheeled onto a frozen lake to give shelter for ice fishermen, was recently stolen, KARE reported.
It wasn't only the structure that was stolen; it was also the memories of the person who built it.
Dennis Arndt built it so he could take his grandsons fishing. Arndt was diagnosed with a brain tumor a few months after he finished building the shelter and died last year.
"It's not wheels and a frame, it was Dennis," Chris Wiebe, Arndt's son-in-law, told KARE.
Arndt's daughter, Meghan, put up signs and posted a plea on Facebook to get the ice house back.
The power of social media worked, Meghan got the ice house back.
Boyd Huppert has the story... airing tonight at 10:00 on Kare11 News. Thank you, Boyd! Merry Christmas all!! See you on...Posted by Meghan Wiebe on Friday, December 16, 2016
Sheriff's deputies said the person who had it had taken out the contents and repainted it from red to blue, KARE reported.
The family said they will return it to the original red.
