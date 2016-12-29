Steve Martin's Carrie Fisher tribute tweet sparks backlash

Honoree Steve Martin accepts honorary award onstage during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Nov. 16, 2013, in Hollywood, California.

By Douglas Barclay

As celebrities took to Twitter to remember Carrie Fisher after her death Tuesday, one tribute raised some eyebrows.

“When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well,” Steve Martin reportedly wrote.

Shortly after his message was posted, Martin began to receive flack for the tweet. Many believed that he was saying a woman’s intelligence and wit came as a secondary surprise to her beauty, in opposition to how Fisher viewed women in society.

In New York Magazine, writer Claire Landsbaum pointed out the disparity and noted that Fisher fought against the oversexualization of women her whole life.

“Let’s not forget that these movies are basically boys’ fantasies,” Fisher told Rolling Stone of the “Star Wars” franchise in 1983. “So the other way they made her more female in this one was to have her take off her clothes.”

Despite the negative reaction to Martin’s tweet, others believed that it was written with the best of intentions and not as a slight to Fisher.

“If you were upset by Steve Martin’s tweet about Carrie Fisher, congratulations! You are officially addicted to outrage,” Peter Cooke wrote.

If you were upset by Steve Martin’s tweet about Carrie Fisher, congratulations! You are officially addicted to outrage.



Now, seek help. — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) December 28, 2016

Martin has since deleted his tweet but has not issued any public comment about it.