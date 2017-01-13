Follow us on

BREAKING: OPD; Markeith Loyd captured ALIVE

    Updated: 4:14 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 | Posted: 4:14 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

    Steve Harvey reveals more details about Trump meeting, possibly working with Ben Carson

    Steve Harvey and Donald Trump photo
    Drew Angerer
    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and television personality Steve Harvey speak to reporters after their meeting at Trump Tower, January 13, 2017 in New York City. President-elect Trump continues to hold meetings at Trump Tower in New York. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
    Steve Harvey meets with Donald Trump

    By Jennifer Brett

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Comedian, author and broadcaster Steve Harvey discussed in greater detail his meeting last week with President-elect Donald Trump and says that moving forward he may work with Ben Carson, Trump’s nominee to be secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, on inner-city issues.

    “I walked away feeling there might be a real chance for some positive to come out of what many feel is doom and gloom,” Harvey said on his radio show Monday morning.

    Harvey and Trump’s meeting was set up by members of the incoming president’s transition team.

    “When we met, it was a very cordial meeting,” Harvey said. “He was very warm, friendly and very sincere. We talked about golf, our favorite golf courses. We talked about the election.”

    Harvey said he was inspired by President Barack Obama’s farewell address.

    “The only way we can heal the divide in this country is through conversation,” Harvey said. “When I listened to President Obama’s final speech in Chicago, one of the things that stuck in my mind was when he told people to get out from behind our computers and get involved. I took that to mean, get from behind the microphone.”

    After an initial exchange of pleasantries, Harvey said he and Trump talked about initiatives to help inner-city communities. Trump got Carson on the phone to continue the conversation.

    “Dr. Carson and I talked briefly about Chicago, his hometown of Detroit. I mentioned I was from Cleveland,” Harvey said.

    Harvey was dismayed at the backlash he experienced from some and hopes people understand his motivations in meeting with the president-elect.

    “On a personal note, a lot of y’all hurt me,” Harvey said. “I didn’t expect the backlash to be so fierce. I also understand if I’m going to keep getting stabbed at, at least while you’re stabbing me, you should understand my intent. I’m from the 'hood. I’ve been putting in the work for years. I care about these inner cities because that’s where I’m from.”

    Listen to the clip here.

     
     

