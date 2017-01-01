Soldier proposes as revelers ring in New Year

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017
By WSOCTV.com
CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
Thousands of people funneled into Romare Bearden Park in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday evening, looking to ring in the New Year.
The festivities featured live music, crafts and even a marriage proposal ahead of the crown lighting at midnight.
U.S. Army soldier Aniel Rivera proposed to his girlfriend, Naadira Davis, amidst a roaring crowd in Charlotte's Center City.
Rivera said he wasn't phased by the crowd, but was most nervous to hear her response.
She said yes.
"I'm happy with how everything went," he said. "I'm really blessed."
Davis, who was nearly lost for words, described the moment as "amazing."
"I wasn't expecting this at all," she said.
Security for New Year's in uptown was increased after city officials declared the celebration an extraordinary event earlier in the week.
Law enforcement officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department could not speak in specific terms, but said officers were brought in from all over the city to help with the event.
The declaration also enabled officers additional search powers, and the ability to ban specific items, if necessary.
The Charlotte celebration went on in the shadow of news of an attack at an Istanbul nightclub during its New Year's Eve celebration.
A CMPD source said the department "beefed up" its law enforcement presence in light of the attack.
