Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 7:11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | Posted: 6:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
By Rare.us
According to TMZ, 41-year-old “Chandelier” singer Sia has filed for divorce from her husband Erik Lang, a film producer, citing irreconcilable differences.
The couple tied the knot in August 2014 and announced their split in a joint statement, saying, “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment.”
The two first announced their separation earlier this month, and Sia, who is known for covering her face with over-the-top wigs and headpieces, officially filed divorce papers on Friday. She and Lang have kept their relationship under wraps throughout its course, only confirming their marriage eight months after the ceremony, and they do not have any children together.
