Posted: 2:14 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

'The Simpsons' reveals what type of car Homer drives

Homer Simpson
FOX
(Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It’s design -- unappealing. The front passenger fender -- smashed. And yet for 28 years it has left many fascinated -- just what kind of car does Homer Simpson drive?

There was mention in the past that Homer’s car, a spartan, pink, four-door sedan, was built in Croatia from old Soviet tanks. Based on the size and boxy appearance, some posited it was a 1970s Plymouth Valiant.

Turns out the truth is somewhere in between, as it is supposedly a 1986 Plymouth Junkerolla, according to Jalopnik.

The car is likely a variation of the Plymouth Reliant, which was based on the popular, although nondescript and visually unstimulating K-car platform that kept Chrysler afloat in the 1980s.

The Junkerolla is thought to be pieced together from a warehouse of old Chrysler parts, including chrome bumpers and tail lights from the '70s-era Valiants and built in China in the 1980s, according to Jalopnik.

 Now, what type of station wagon does Marge drive?

 
 

