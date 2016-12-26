Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SOCHI, Russia —
Russia’s transport minister said that pilot error or a technical fault were the likely causes for Sunday’s crash of a plane carrying 92 passengers and crew, The Associated Press reported.
The Russian Tu-154 crashed shortly after takeoff from Sochi, Russia. It had been en route to Syria; among its passengers were members of the Defense Ministry's choir, the Alexandrov Ensemble. The singers were scheduled to perform at a New Year's concert at Hemeimeem air base in Syria's coastal province of Latakial the AP reported.
Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said that pilot error or a technical fault were likely to blame for the plane’s crash into the Black Sea.
Emergency crews found fragments of the plane about a mile from shore. By Sunday evening, rescue teams had recovered 11 bodies, and Sokolov said fragments of other bodies were also found, the AP reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin went on television to declare Monday a nationwide day of mourning.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}