Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Manhunt

Day 3: Still no sign of suspected fugitive cop killer Markeith Loyd

Posted: 7:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Report: Conjoined twins die in Mexico

Crib
Nathan & Jenny / Flickr
Crib

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Conjoined twins born in Mexico reportedly died just hours after birth, WNYW reported.

>> Read more trending stories

The boys were born last week at a hospital in Ciudad Juarez, with two separate heads but sharing the same organs from the neck down.

A five-second video of the crying boys was posted to YouTube by relatives on Jan. 6.

On Monday, local news website LaredNoticias.com, reported the twins had died. No other details were released by Mexico's Institute of Social Security, which confirmed the death to LaredNoticias. The institute’s director, Jesus Urrutia, confirmed the death to the Daily Mail but said he would not comment any further.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 