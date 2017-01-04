Follow us on

Posted: 6:56 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Publix hides National Enquirer covers after complaints

Publix
Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images
File photo

By Jennifer Sorentrue

Palm Beach Post

If you want to read The National Enquirer while you’re waiting online at Publix, you’ll have to hunt for it behind a plastic cover shielding its front page from public view.

After receiving continued complaints about the tabloid, Publix said it decided to add the Enquirer to the list of publications that it covers in its stores. In a statement posted on the grocer’s website, Publix officials said the decision was in response to numerous complaints not “particular cover or any political views.”

“Recently, due to continual complaints, Publix added The National Enquirer to the list of titles we permanently cover in our stores, the statement read. “Please know that this decision was based solely on a long history of customer complaints regarding offensive and objectionable material, not in response to a particular cover or any political views.”

But the move has drawn fire from some customers, who say the decision to cover the publication came after the tabloid ran a story about President-Elect Donald Trump. Some took to Twitter to sound off about the move.

January 2, 2017

Here is Publix’s full statement on the decision: “Recently, due to continual complaints, Publix added The National Enquirer to the list of titles we permanently cover in our stores. Please know that this decision was based solely on a long history of customer complaints regarding offensive and objectionable material, not in response to a particular cover or any political views.

Publix is a company that cares about its customers, and we work hard to create a pleasant shopping experience. It is our mission to do our very best to satisfy all Publix customers, but unfortunately in today’s complex world this is not always an easy task.

Occasionally, we receive customer concerns regarding certain materials that contain objectionable print or photographs. As a result, our stores have “blinders” which are used to conceal these types of covers. Some magazine titles have pushed the limits with pictures and occasional controversial, sexual and inflammatory words that result in significant customer concerns. When that occurs, we advise our stores to maintain a permanent cover over such publications. A blinder will continue to be placed over this magazine every week, regardless of cover content.”

 
 

