By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Professional slackliner Mickey Wilson was in the right place at the right time and his quick-thinking likely prevented a man from suffocating to death.

A man apparently got his backpack strap tangled on a chairlift at Arapahoe Basin ski area Wednesday and ended up dangling until he passed out high above the snow. Shortly after the lift stopped, the victim became unconscious and remained hanging by his neck, according to The Denver Post.

The lift operator was unable to reverse the chairlift.

Mickey Wilson happened to be in the chair behind the man and quickly took action. After attempting to build a human pyramid to reach the man from below, Wilson took matters into his own hands and scaled a nearby lift tower, despite warnings from bystanders.

Wilson described the entire incident in detail on an Instagram post:

"Today I saved someone's life. I think some strange forces were at work. I planned to ski by myself today. As fate had it though, some good friends ended up recognizing me despite my ski gear, and we joined forces for an epic pow day. Again, fate intervened. One of our crew got his backpack strap stuck in the chairlift as he tried to unload and the lift dragged him back down the hill. We were on the chair lift behind so we unloaded and ran down the hill to help him when we realized the worst possible thing had happened. The backpack had wrapped around his neck and he was unconscious, dangling 10 feet above the snow. Panic set in and we struggled in vain for about a minute to build a human pyramid to get to him but the powder was too deep and we toppled over. I yelled at the lift operator asking if the lift ran in reverse and he cried no. Ski patrol was on their way but not there yet. Panic was becoming terror as we realized we were about to watch our friend die in front of our helpless eyes. Then I had a eureka moment. I realized I could climb the lift tower above the chair and climb onto the cable and shimmy down to him. I knew my slackline experience prepared me perfectly for this so I burst into action. I climbed the tower and slid down to the the chair. It was second nature, just like being on a slackline only way colder and made of steel. I climbed down the chair and I first tried to break the strap by kicking it but I couldn't. A newly arrived ski patrolman threw me a knife and I luckily caught it on the first try and cut the strap. Our friend fell like a doll into the snow. 8 or so ski patrolman then began CPR. Thankfully they were able to restore his breathing, ski him down to the base, and get him into an ambulance which rushed him to the hospital in Denver. I'd like to take this moment now to thank the #slacklife for the skills it has given me. It was incredibly fortunate I was there and able to act quickly. I'd also like to thank ski patrol for their strong work reviving our friend. I just got an update from the hospital and he's doing quite well and will be released tomorrow! #thankful #lovelife #rightplacerighttime"

According to the Post, the man's condition was unknown on Thursday, but Wilson said he spoke with the man in the hospital via FaceTime and he appeared OK.

