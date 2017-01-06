Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:42 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
It was an unofficial landmark on the White House grounds, but the swing set installed for Sasha and Malia Obama has a new home.
A moving truck rolled in to the compound at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to remove the wooden structure and to take it to a D.C. charity, CNN reported.
">January 4, 2017
It's that time... pic.twitter.com/pRFqPGMMvU— Michelle Kosinski (@MKosinskiCNN)pic.twitter.com/pRFqPGMMvU— Michelle Kosinski (@MKosinskiCNN) January 4, 2017
It's that time...
President Barack Obama's administration offered the swing set to President-elect Donald Trump who has a young son, Barron, aged 10, but Trump's family declined it.
The swing set was installed in 2009 while Sasha and Malia were in school, surprising them when they got home. Sasha was 7 and Malia was 10 during that first summer in the White House.
">January 5, 2017
The playset positioned outside the Oval Office in March 2009 for youngsters Malia and Sasha has been removed. pic.twitter.com/KMFWo8I8Az— Mark Knoller (@markknoller)pic.twitter.com/KMFWo8I8Az— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 5, 2017
The playset positioned outside the Oval Office in March 2009 for youngsters Malia and Sasha has been removed.
