Posted: 1:28 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Pregnant woman shares touching moment at zoo with orangutan

Orangutan
Barry Zee / Flickr
Orangutan

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONDON —

A video of an orangutan sharing a tender moment with a pregnant woman at a zoo in Great Britain has gone viral, Mashable reported.

The woman was viewing an orangutan at the Colchester Zoo in Essex, when the primate leaned forward against the glass, pointing to the woman’s baby bump. Then the orangutan leaned forward and kissed the glass, delighting the zoo patrons.

A patron videotaped the exchange and posted it on Instagram.

It’s not the first time an orangutan has shown that kind of affection, Mashable reported. A similar incident took place in July 2015.

What an incredible moment 😍 #orangutan #babybelly #orangutankiss #rajang #orangutanfoundation What an amazing moment 😍😍 As of 9:30pm today, this video has had over 4,000 views which is incredible and I'm flawed that so many people have shared my special moment with this incredible creature.  Orangutans are endangered, as many of you know. If every one of you who has viewed his video donated just £1 to the Orangutan Foundation we could raise an amazing amount of money to help support these amazing and majestic animals in the wild.  Simply text APES05 £X to 70070 (where X is the amount you would like to donate, e.g. text APES05 £20 to 70070 to donate £20). Let's take this incredible moment and make an even bigger impact, in the hope that one day my baby will be able to see these phenomenal creatures in the wild, safe from harm. http://www.orangutan.org.uk Jukin Media Verified (Original) * For licensing / permission to use: Contact - licensing(at)jukinmediadotcom

