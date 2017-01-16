Follow us on

Manhunt Day 8

Search for fugitive killer Markeith Loyd drags into 2nd week as officers are laid to rest

Updated: 11:06 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 9:49 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

Politicians, celebs honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. photo
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a rally to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. The National Action Network, the group founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton, is sponsoring Saturday's "We Shall Not Be Moved" march and rally ahead of Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrated each year on MLK Jr. Day and throughout February for Black History Month. 

The Atlanta-born Baptist minister encouraged equality, desegregation and civil disobedience as a way to stand for change.

Each year, Americans remember him and honor him, and many celebreties and politicians took to social media on Monday to recognize King's contributions and his role in American history. 

 
 

