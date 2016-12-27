Austin American-Statesman

A Texas man who met a woman on the dating website Plenty of Fish was robbed on Christmas Day when he arrived at an apartment where she was waiting for him, according to an arrest affidavit.

The document said police were notified Sunday after receiving a 911 call at 9:15 p.m. at an Austin apartment complex that someone had been robbed and had blood on him.

The man told police he had visited the Plenty of Fish site Sunday and agreed to meet a woman who called herself “Vanessa,” according to the affidavit. When the man went inside the apartment with the woman, he told police he noticed the place “was very bare and very dirty.”

The man started arguing with the woman about money because she had messaged before he arrived that if he was “generous,” they could have some fun, the affidavit said. The woman said it would cost him $150 but didn’t say what that meant, according to the affidavit.

While the man and the woman were arguing about the money, another man walked into the room with a gun and demanded money, the affidavit said. The first man pulled out about $200 in cash and put it on the floor but then decided he wanted it back and began trying to get it.

The armed man then used the gun to hit the victim several times on the head, the lip and the ear, the affidavit said. The victim began screaming for help and someone opened the front door to the apartment, according to the affidavit.

It said the victim then ran out of the front door yelling “help” and saw two people outside and asked them to call 911.

A witness followed the woman and the second man and later told police where to find them, the affidavit said. Police arrested Cherice Doster, 25 and her boyfriend Theo Demaree, both of Austin, that night, according to the affidavit.

Doster and Demaree have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. Demaree told the police that he and Doster had arrived from Tucson, Arizona, about a month ago, the affidavit said.

The victim identified Doster and Demaree as the pair who had robbed him, according to the affidavit.

The maintenance man at the apartment complex later told police that Doster and Demaree did not have permission to be in the apartment where the victim was robbed, the affidavit said. The apartment was leased to another person who told police he did not know Doster or Demaree.

The document also said police found blood inside the apartment, an unused round of 9mm ammunition, personal papers for Doster and a notepad with Demaree’s phone number on it.