Plane carrying Miami Heat skids on taxiway in Milwaukee

Miami's Dion Waiters (11) defends against Golden State's Shaun Livingston (34) during Tuesday night's NBA game in Oakland, California. Waiters and the Heat were on a charter plane Wednesday that slid on the taxiway at Milwaukee's airport. Nobody was hurt.

Miami's Dion Waiters (11) defends against Golden State's Shaun Livingston (34) during Tuesday night's NBA game in Oakland, California. Waiters and the Heat were on a charter plane Wednesday that slid on the taxiway at Milwaukee's airport. Nobody was hurt.

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A charter flight carrying the NBA’s Miami Heat basketball team slid on a taxiway after it landed at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, WISN reported.

>> Read more trending stories

However, the plane stayed on the pavement as it taxied toward the terminal, and team officials said nobody was hurt.

The incident, which occurred at 9:20 p.m., was caused by ice on the runway, WPLG reported. The plane had to be towed to safety, the television station reported.

Flights arriving and departing at the airport were temporarily suspended earlier in the evening due to icy conditions in the plane parking/taxiway area, WITI reported. The suspension was lifted 90 minutes before the plane carrying the Heat landed.

The Heat will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Miami played Golden State on Tuesday night.