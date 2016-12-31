Pit bull attacks Florida woman who tried to put sweater on animal

By Bob D'Angelo

A Florida pet owner trying to put a sweater on a pit bull angered the dog, which attacked three family members — one seriously — police said Friday.

According to Tampa police, 52-year-old Brenda Guerrero, tried to put a sweater on the pit bull mix named Scarface on Friday afternoon, but the dog attacked her, WTSP reported.

Her husband, 46-year-old Ismael Guerrero, attempted to pull the dog off his wife when the animal began attacking him, WTSP reported. Antoine Harris, 22, also intervened, stabbing the dog in the head and neck.

The dog then began attacking Harris. All three people were able to escape into the house, leaving the dog in the backyard, WTSP reported.

Animal Control and police responded, and the dog was shot with a tranquilizer gun. The dog then got into the house, where there were two children in the back room, WTSP reported. At that point, officers deployed a bean bag gun and stun gun to subdue the dog.

The Guerreros were taken to the hospital. Brenda Guerrero's injuries are believed to be serious, though not life threatening, WTSP reported.