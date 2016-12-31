Pit bull attacks Florida woman who tried to put sweater on animal

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:18 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
TAMPA, Fla. —
A Florida pet owner trying to put a sweater on a pit bull angered the dog, which attacked three family members — one seriously — police said Friday.
According to Tampa police, 52-year-old Brenda Guerrero, tried to put a sweater on the pit bull mix named Scarface on Friday afternoon, but the dog attacked her, WTSP reported.
Her husband, 46-year-old Ismael Guerrero, attempted to pull the dog off his wife when the animal began attacking him, WTSP reported. Antoine Harris, 22, also intervened, stabbing the dog in the head and neck.
The dog then began attacking Harris. All three people were able to escape into the house, leaving the dog in the backyard, WTSP reported.
Animal Control and police responded, and the dog was shot with a tranquilizer gun. The dog then got into the house, where there were two children in the back room, WTSP reported. At that point, officers deployed a bean bag gun and stun gun to subdue the dog.
The Guerreros were taken to the hospital. Brenda Guerrero's injuries are believed to be serious, though not life threatening, WTSP reported.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}