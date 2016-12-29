Parents say Hatchimals are swearing in their sleep

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:46 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The hottest toy of Christmas 2016 might have something of a potty mouth, or at least that's what some parents claim.
Outraged and concerned parents took to YouTube to share videos of what they say sounds like moaning and explicit language coming from their children's Hatchimals.
"I don't expect everyone to hear it as clearly as I do, but when you're there in person it's pretty obvious," mother Sarah Galego said in a video posted Wednesday on YouTube. "And not to mention that while it's hatching, it says that phrase at least 100 to 200 times."
Galego posted a video on Christmas of her son's Hatchimal coming out of its plastic egg shell. It makes multiple sounds that some YouTubers claimed were nothing more than vague sleep noises. However, the Galegos heard something different.
"I'm pretty sure it says '(expletive) me,'" Nick Galego told CTV Vancouver Island.
In a statement released to Global News, the company behind the mega-popular children's toy, Spin Master, denied that the toy curses.
"Hatchimals communicate by speaking their own unique language, which is made of up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they're cold and snoring while they sleep," spokeswoman Anne Yourt said.
>> Related: Excitement turning to disappointment for many owners of this year's hottest holiday toy
Speaking with CTV Vancouver, she added that the toy featured in the Galego family video appeared to be sleeping.
The complaints are the latest to be levied against the much-hyped Hatchimal toys. Earlier this month, parents took to social media to complain that their children's Hatchimals weren't hatching at all.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}