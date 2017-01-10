Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Manhunt continues for fugitive who killed Orlando police sergeant; reward now at $100,000

Posted: 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

Paralyzed NYPD detective Steven McDonald dies at 59

Steve McDonald
AP
Steve McDonald

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

A NYPD detective left paralyzed after an on-duty shooting who inspired many has died.

Steven McDonald was 59. He suffered a heart attack on Friday and died Tuesday, according to PIX11.

>> Read more trending stories

McDonald was paralyzed from the neck down in 1986 when he was shot by a teen bicycle thief. After a lengthy rehabilitation, and with the help of a respirator and a wheelchair, McDonald remained on duty with the NYPD, traveling to various precincts to talk to young officers on the force.

His presence was an inspiration to many. Rep. Pete King called McDonald “a great friend” and a “man of enormous courage and spirit.”

">January 10, 2017

McDonald’s son, Conor McDonald, followed in his father’s footsteps, joining the NYPD in 2010.

">January 10, 2017

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 