Oklahoma man recovering a year after nail was embedded in head

Posted: 3:06 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By FOX23.com
TULSA, Okla. —
An Oklahoma man injured by a nail that went into his head in a freak accident is celebrating a major milestone this week.
Brady Drake was injured last January when a nail ricocheted into his head from a co-worker’s nail gun. The nail hit him above his ear and lodged in his brain.
This week marks one year into Drake’s recovery. After his injury he spent two weeks in a medically induced coma, lost a portion of his skull and underwent months of physical therapy. He spent time in hospitals in Tulsa and Atlanta.
Drake was released from the hospital in June.
His family said this week that Drake’s recovery is nothing short of a miracle and they are thankful for the community’s thoughts and prayers.
