Posted: 7:22 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
By Olivia Hitchcock, Eleanor Roy, Hannah Winston and Kristina Webb
Palm Beach Post
Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said the Broward Sheriff’s Office and security with the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are investigating who leaked a video showing the airport shooting on Friday, The Associated Press reported.
The recording, posted to TMZ, a site known best for celebrity gossip, shows a man walking through the airport’s baggage claim area. He then pulls a handgun from his waistband and starts shooting.
Can’t see the video? Click here.
TMZ does not acknowledge where the video came from, though it appears to be a surveillance video or a cellphone recording of said surveillance.
“Only a select number of people had access to this video,” Sharief told the AP. “What’s troubling about this video being out there is we don’t want copycats.”
Sharief called the release of the video a “distraction” as federal and local officials investigate the shooting. “Our priority needs to be on the actual investigation.”
